FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
England players celebrate after defeating Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the end of the Women's Finalissima soccer match between England and Brazil at Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, April 6, 2023. The match had ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth]

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s tactic of publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet. Now he’s threatening a broadcast blackout in some major European markets for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being played in Australia and New Zealand. Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning to five key countries – England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. Infantino says FIFA has “a moral and legal obligation not to undersell” women’s soccer. FIFA has said broadcasters are offering 1% of the value of the men’s World Cup rights.

