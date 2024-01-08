FIFA visit offers support to Brazilian soccer confederation’s embattled president

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — FIFA has again backed embattled Brazilian soccer confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Emilio García, who is the chief legal officer for world soccer’s governing body, visited the confederation’s headquarters on Monday. His visit comes just days after a Supreme Court justice in Brazil reinstated Rodrigues. That decision annulled a December court ruling that removed Rodrigues and all his executives from their jobs at the confederation, because of irregularities in the 2022 election process. In a video published on CBF’s official website, García called for a return to normalcy in Brazilian soccer and said FIFA was “relieved” by the latest ruling.

