FIFA urged to review congested calendar or face legal action from player unions and leagues

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has been warned of legal action from players and national leagues if it does not backtrack on adding new and bigger competitions to the congested calendar of men’s international soccer. FIFA is criticized for “unilateral decisions that benefit its own competitions and commercial interests” that negatively affect players and leagues. The letter sent by global players union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association was seen on Thursday by The Associated Press. It aims to step up pressure before FIFA’s ruling council and congress of 211 member federations meet next week in Bangkok, Thailand.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.