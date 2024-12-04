FIFA urged not to give 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia in report alleging abuses of migrant labor

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has been urged not to give Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup hosting rights next week without binding commitments to protect migrant labor working on massive projects in the kingdom. Human Rights Watch details alleged abuses after speaking to more than 150 current and former workers, and families of some who died in Saudi Arabia. They allege abuses including paying illegal and excessive recruitment fees, forced labor, wage theft, working in extreme heat and lack of legal protection. Saudi Arabia is the only candidate to host the 2034 tournament at an online meeting of FIFA’s 211 member federations next Wednesday.

