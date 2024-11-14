FIFA unveils NASA-inspired golden Club World Cup trophy created with Tiffany & Co.

FIFA unveiled a golden trophy on Thursday that was created in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. for the contentious and newly-expanded Club World Cup. With a 24-carat gold-plated finish, the trophy will be lifted by the winners of the tournament, which will be held in the United States next year. And despite facing a fierce backlash by players’ unions and leagues, FIFA clearly envisages a long future for the tournament, with the prize leaving space to engrave the emblems of the winning clubs for the next 96 years. FIFA said the trophy drew inspiration from “NASA’s Voyager deep-space missions in the 1970s, the periodic table, maps of pioneering journeys and astronomy.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.