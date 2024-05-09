FIFA told to reschedule US-staged Club World Cup over fears about player welfare and rights

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA has been told to reschedule its expanded Club World Cup just over a year before the tournament is due to be hosted by the United States. World players’ union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association are demanding reform of the international match calendar that is controlled by soccer’s world governing body. A letter obtained by The Associated Press accused FIFA of pushing players “beyond their limits, with significant injury risks” by expanding its competitions. FIFPRO and the WLA say this is impacting players’ welfare and their “fundamental rights.”

