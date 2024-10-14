FIFA to open global talks on updating transfer rules after landmark Diarra ruling

ZURICH (AP) — After a landmark court decision for the soccer transfer market FIFA says it will now invite “key stakeholders” worldwide for talks. They will focus on updating rules put in question by former France international Lassana Diarra. The case followed Lokomotiv Moscow terminating Diarra’s contract in 2014. The European Court of Justice ruled on Oct. 4 in Luxembourg that some parts of FIFA’s transfer regulations did not comply with its competition and labor laws. Some analysts believe it could upend the global transfer market. FIFA is aiming for a narrower focus on contracts that are allegedly broken without just cause.

