FIFA to lift Saudi club Al Nassr’s player registration ban when debt to Leicester is paid

ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr will have its FIFA ban on registering new players lifted when it settles a debt with Leicester. FIFA says it will lift the ban “upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned.” Al Nassr was ordered by a FIFA-appointed judge in 2021 to pay Leicester $513,000 plus interest. Leicester filed the complaint because of unpaid clauses due from the $20 million sale of Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa. Al Nassr is now majority owned by the $700 billion Public Investment Fund. It can still buy players though not register them to play.

