FIFA to host talks on player welfare with unions, clubs, leagues invited on Arsène Wenger-led panel

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is ready to host talks led by Arsène Wenger on improving player welfare. Its scope could weigh limiting the number of games for players in a congested calendar and mandating off-season breaks. FIFA says the Wenger-led task force will meet soon and include delegates from global players’ union FIFPRO, clubs and domestic leagues, plus national federations. FIFA says the remit includes operational, medical, regulatory and legal issues. No detailed timetable or path to making decisions was given. The consultation will start with FIFA under increasing pressure from court rulings and legal filings to listen more to stakeholders.

