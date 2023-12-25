FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president’s removal by court

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — FIFA has warned Brazil it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention at its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January. FIFA said in a letter to a Brazilian soccer executive that the country’s soccer body CBF could face suspension if it does not heed its call to wait and instead holds a swift election to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues as president. A Rio de Janeiro court removed Rodrigues and all his appointees at CBF from office on Dec. 7 due to irregularities in his election last year. Brazil’s two highest courts upheld that ruling.

