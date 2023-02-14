FIFA targets 2030 World Cup host vote in September next year

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA plans to pick the 2030 World Cup hosts in the third quarter of next year, likely in September. FIFA’s ruling council confirmed a timetable for bidding and a vote to be held by around 200 member federations. Bids have have launched by Spain, Portugal and Ukraine plus a four-nation South American bid featuring inaugural 1930 host Uruguay. FIFA says a separate election meeting will be held earlier in 2024 to pick a host for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. FIFA also picked Saudi Arabia to host the next men’s Club World Cup in December.

