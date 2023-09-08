FIFA study shows English and Saudi clubs’ spending fuels record year for transfers. And agent fees

GENEVA (AP) — Spending by English and Saudi Arabian clubs has fueled a record-setting year for soccer’s international transfer market. FIFA says the market in 2023 reached highs in deals done, money spent and agent fees. FIFA analyzed deals involving male players moving between member countries from June through Sept. 1. It counted 10,125 transfers, $7.36 billion spent by clubs and almost $700 million paid to intermediaries representing players and clubs. English clubs spent almost $2 billion while recouping $956 million in sales of players abroad. Saudi clubs spent $875.4 million on international deals through last week.

