FIFA signs gambling sponsor in New Zealand for Women’s World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has its first gambling sponsor for the Women’s World Cup. It announced a deal Monday with the New Zealand state monopoly betting agency TAB. FIFA says TAB will be promoted in the four New Zealand stadiums at the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being co-hosted with Australia. The value of the sponsorship was not disclosed. The deal follows a gambling sponsorship for FIFA at the men’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar to promote a brand in Europe. Soccer bodies are increasingly making deals with the gambling sector even as their own rules bar players, referees and officials from betting on games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.