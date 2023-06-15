FIFA says Vinícius Júnior will help tackle racism in revived task force

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior has agreed to join a new task force to tackle racism in soccer. Vinícius has been the subject of sustained racist abuse by fans in Spanish stadiums throughout the season, with little done by referees or soccer bodies to protect him. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says in an Instagram post after meeting the player at a Brazil training camp in Spain: “There is no football if there is racism! So let’s stop the games.” Infantino says FIFA must “strengthen the engagement with players on this crucial topic.”

