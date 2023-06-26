FIFA says Saudi city Jeddah, home of Benzema’s Al-Ittihad, will stage next Club World Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - Real Madrid's Karim Benzema holds up the FIFA Club World Cup trophy prior to a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Elche CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The United States will host the Club World Cup in 2025, the first time the FIFA tournament will have 32 teams. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea already earned places as recent Champions League winners for the expanded tournament lineup that is set to test stadiums and operations one year before the 2026 World Cup. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says the 2023 Club World Club will be played in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. It’s the home city of Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad that has signed Karim Benzema. Al-Ittihad will be joined by the six continental club champions including Champions League winner Manchester City for the Dec. 12-22 tournament. It’s the last edition in the seven-team format before the 32-team version launches in 2025 in the United States. The 2023 tournament will be played in the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium.

