FIFA ruling shows AFCON star Emilio Nsue was ineligible for entire career with Equatorial Guinea

GENEVA (AP) — The top scorer at the African Cup of Nations five months ago Emilio Nsue was ineligible to play for Equatorial Guinea throughout his entire 11-year international career. FIFA has now published a detailed verdict from its disciplinary judges to explain why they recently stripped two wins from Equatorial Guinea in qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. Those games were played in November weeks before Nsue starred at AFCON. FIFA had denied a request in 2013 for Spain youth international Nsue to switch eligibility. It was rejected because he played competitive games for Spain before acquiring his new nationality.

