FIFA ruling shows AFCON star Emilio Nsue was ineligible for entire career with Equatorial Guinea

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Equatorial Guinea's Emilio Nsue, celebrates scoring his second goal during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Jan. 22, 2024. For the second time in two World Cups, FIFA ordered Equatorial Guinea to lose two qualifying games by default on Friday May 24, 2024 for fielding star player Emilio Nsue when he was ineligible. The second FIFA disciplinary case involving Nsue comes 11 years after the first, and just four months after he was the top scorer at the African Cup of Nations. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

GENEVA (AP) — The top scorer at the African Cup of Nations five months ago Emilio Nsue was ineligible to play for Equatorial Guinea throughout his entire 11-year international career. FIFA has now published a detailed verdict from its disciplinary judges to explain why they recently stripped two wins from Equatorial Guinea in qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. Those games were played in November weeks before Nsue starred at AFCON. FIFA had denied a request in 2013 for Spain youth international Nsue to switch eligibility. It was rejected because he played competitive games for Spain before acquiring his new nationality.

