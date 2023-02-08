FIFA rules panel to debate more stoppage time in games

ZURICH (AP) — The 10-plus minutes of stoppage time that were a regular feature of World Cup games in Qatar are back on soccer’s agenda. FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB put additional time on the agenda published Wednesday for its annual meeting next month in London. Changes agreed on March 4 can take effect next season. Games of 100 minutes with record amounts of stoppage time became routine at the last World Cup. Referees followed FIFA advice to add on more accurate amounts for stoppages due to goal celebrations, injuries, video reviews and substitutions. The IFAB panel includes FIFA delegates and the four British soccer federations.

