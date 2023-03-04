FIFA rules panel stresses need for more added time in games

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Fourth referee Salima Mukansanga shows the extra time during a World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. The 10-plus minutes of stoppage time that were a regular feature of World Cup games in Qatar are back on soccer’s agenda. FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB put additional time on the agenda published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 for its annual meeting next month in London. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

The 100-minute matches that became routine at the World Cup in Qatar are set to become routine in club soccer. FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB met Saturday. It stresses the need for accurate calculation of time added on for stoppages in play because of injuries, substitutions, time-wasting and goal celebrations. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says “we want to fight against time-wasting, we want the fans to enjoy the game.” At the World Cup in Qatar, five minutes of additional time each half became routine as referees followed FIFA instructions. Several games stretched for 10 more minutes after the regulation 90.

