FIFA rules panel stresses need for more added time in games

The 100-minute matches that became routine at the World Cup in Qatar are set to become routine in club soccer. FIFA’s rule-making panel known as IFAB met Saturday. It stresses the need for accurate calculation of time added on for stoppages in play because of injuries, substitutions, time-wasting and goal celebrations. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says “we want to fight against time-wasting, we want the fans to enjoy the game.” At the World Cup in Qatar, five minutes of additional time each half became routine as referees followed FIFA instructions. Several games stretched for 10 more minutes after the regulation 90.

