FIFA rules panel scraps plan for blue cards. Recipients would have gone to ‘sin bin’
There will be no blue cards shown in soccer. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made the announcement ahead of the annual meeting of soccer’s rule-making panel. The rules panel known as IFAB is due to look at extending trials of sin bins at low-level games. But an idea aired one month ago of adding blue cards to referees’ pockets with their red and yellow has been scrapped. Infantino says “Let me be clear — it’s a red card to the idea of ‘blue’ cards.” The idea aired one month ago was met with widespread derision. Sin bins are used in rugby. Ice hockey has a similar system.
