FIFA rules panel scraps plan for blue cards. Idea was to send players to ‘sin bin’

By The Associated Press
FIFA President Giovanni Infantino attends the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 final match between Brazil and Italy at the Dubai Design District Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Christopher Pike)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Christopher Pike]

LOCH LOMOND, Scotland (AP) — There will be no blue cards shown in soccer. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has made the announcement ahead of the annual meeting of soccer’s rule-making panel. The rules panel known as IFAB is due to look at extending trials of sin bins at low-level games. But an idea aired one month ago of adding blue cards to referees’ pockets with their red and yellow has been scrapped. Infantino says “Let me be clear — it’s a red card to the idea of ‘blue’ cards.” The idea aired one month ago was met with widespread derision. Sin bins are used in rugby. Ice hockey has a similar system.

