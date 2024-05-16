FIFA reveals promised anti-racism pledge and urges all soccer bodies to mandate abuse as an offense

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA will urge all 211 national federations to mandate racist abuse in soccer as a disciplinary offense. Soccer’s world body also suggests “a global standard gesture for players to communicate racist incidents” to referees. It’s hands crossed at the wrists and raised in the air. A five-pillar pledge on tackling racism will be put to FIFA member federations on Friday at their meeting in Bangkok. FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised months ago to make a worldwide proposal. He consulted Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who is Black and has been repeatedly abused by fans in Spain.

