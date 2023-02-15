FIFA reserves at $4BN after World Cup; more to come in 2026

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has revealed reserves of almost $4 billion after a financially successful 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Booming hospitality and ticket sales at the 2026 tournament in North America are set to add billions to the income of soccer’s international governing body. FIFA detailed “exceptionally robust” finances in its 2022 annual report. It let FIFA pay President Gianni Infantino an annual bonus rising by $673,000. His pre-tax base salary and bonus package totals $3.9 million. FIFA previously announced record $7.6 billion revenue for the four years through 2022. It expects at least $11 billion revenue from the next four years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.