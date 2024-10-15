FIFA president Gianni Infantino tours Seattle ahead of next year’s Club World Cup

Seattle’s Lumen Field will host six games during next year’s Club World Cup. FIFA president Gianni Infantino made the announcement Tuesday. The Seattle Sounders earned a spot in the competition by winning the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. They will host all three of their group matches at their home stadium. Three other matches will also be played at Lumen Field, one of 12 stadiums that will host a total of 63 tournament games during the tournament. The event will include an expanded field of 32 teams from FIFA’s six soccer confederations.

