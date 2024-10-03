FIFA opts not to suspend Israel but will investigate Palestinian claims of discrimination

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has stopped short of suspending the Israeli soccer federation on Thursday. The world soccer body did ask for a disciplinary investigation of possible discrimination alleged by Palestinian soccer officials. A senior FIFA panel overseeing governance will separately investigate “the participation in Israeli competitions of Israeli football teams allegedly based in the territory of Palestine.” The compromise decisions came more than four months after Palestinian officials had urged FIFA to suspend Israel’s membership at the annual meeting of world soccer leaders.

