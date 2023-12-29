FIFA official Sarai Bareman becomes a Dame in New Zealand New Year’s honors

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leading FIFA official Sarai Bareman has been made a Dame in New Zealand’s New Year’s honor’s list. Bareman is of joint Samoan and New Zealand nationality. She is the first female member of FIFA’s reforms committee and is its chief of women’s football. She has advocated for more women in leadership positions in FIFA and other football organizations and has called for better resourcing and prioritization of women’s football.

