FIFA offers talks to leagues, player unions amid legal filings and threats in soccer politics

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has offered talks with global groups of soccer leagues and player unions in seeking to end a three-month deadlock in a legal dispute. Soccer’s world body was threatened in May with legal action over adding to the packed competitions calendar. In a letter seen by The Associated Press, FIFA tells the World Leagues Association and FIFPRO “our offer to engage in dialogue remains on the table.” In May, the leagues and union said FIFA was “inherently abusive” for continuing to add and expand competitions. UEFA also is adding more teams and games to its three seasonlong club competitions.

