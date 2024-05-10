FIFA offers peace talks to player unions, leagues on legal threats about congested game schedules

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has offered peace talks to the global networks of player unions and domestic leagues after they threatened legal action about soccer’s congested international calendar. FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association aired long-held frustrations at FIFA adding new and bigger events without fully consulting their members. FIFA expansion includes a 32-team Club World Cup next year and a 48-team men’s World Cup in 2026. UEFA also is expanding the Champions League next season. FIFA invited FIFPRO and World League to “identify suitable dates and locations” for a meeting likely in June or July.

