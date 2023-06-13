FIFA makes 1st payment from finance house aiming to help small clubs, clean up transfer market

ZURICH (AP) — The first money processed by a new FIFA finance department was the $172,400 paid to a French amateur club from the transfer of former youth player Benoît Badiashile to Chelsea. The Paris-based FIFA Clearing House aims to ensure about $300 million extra each year is paid to lower-ranked clubs as their rightful share from transfer deals. Badiashile played for eight years at SC Malesherbois before signing for Monaco at the age of 15. Monaco sold the France international to Chelsea in January for about $40 million.

