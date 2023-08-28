FIFA lifts suspension from Sri Lanka ahead of first Asian qualifying games for 2026 World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lifted a suspension on the Sri Lanka Football Federation that was imposed for government interference in its independence. The decision clears the Sri Lanka men’s team to begin qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. Sri Lanka plays Yemen in October in a two-leg series in the first round of Asian qualifying for the next World Cup being played across North America. FIFA imposed the sanction in January when the federation was not exempted from a Sri Lankan law that put limits on candidates for sports elections.

