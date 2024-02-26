FIFA launches 20-team lineup in global series of friendlies with Saudi Arabia hosting two pools

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has teamed with Saudi Arabia to launch a new series of men’s international friendlies that will start next month. The project first revealed at the 2022 World Cup aims to help lower-ranked teams better prepare for playing at a future edition. The 20 teams in the first FIFA Series games include just four that qualified for a World Cup. They are Algeria, Bolivia, Bulgaria and South Africa. Saudi Arabia will host though not play in two of the four-team pools from March 18 to 26. Also hosting are Algeria, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.

