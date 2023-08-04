FIFA investigates misconduct complaint involving Zambia Women’s World Cup team

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it is investigating a complaint of alleged misconduct related to the Zambia team which played at the Women’s World Cup. British newspaper The Guardian published an allegation Thursday that Zambia players had seen coach Bruce Mwape touch another player inappropriately during a training session. FIFA says a complaint has been received and is being investigated and that it “takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously.” Zambia exited the tournament after the group stage.

