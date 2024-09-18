FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as chief operating officer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has made a high-profile signing from UEFA hiring one of the most respected executives in European soccer. Kevin Lamour is currently UEFA’s deputy general secretary and will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1. Soccer’s world body announced the move Wednesday in an email to staff seen by The Associated Press. The 44-year-old French official has worked at UEFA in two different spells since 2007 and gained a reputation as an advocate for good governance in soccer bodies.

