FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s head of refereeing says he wants the full amount of stoppage time added even in blowout wins. Still, Pierluigi Collina tells reporters a “mercy rule” like the one baseball uses at some levels could be debated in the future to end games at 90 minutes. Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United on Sunday had just three minutes added at the end despite six-second-half goals. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar showcased FIFA’s push to give fans more entertainment. Referees were told to add accurate amounts for stoppages such as goal celebrations, substitutions, injuries and time-wasting. It should be adopted by domestic leagues next season.

