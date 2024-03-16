FIFA gives president Infantino 33% raise in pay deal worth $4.6 million in Women’s World Cup year

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA says it gave president Gianni Infantino a 33% raise in his base salary after he was re-elected last year. The increase lifted his total pay package above 4.13 million Swiss francs ($4.67 million). In 2023 Infantino was re-elected unopposed to extend his presidency to 11 years. FIFA then staged the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and picked preferred candidates to host two future men’s World Cups. The 2034 edition is set to go to Saudi Arabia. FIFA is conservatively budgeted to get revenue of $11 billion from 2023 to 2027. It has $3.6 billion cash reserves.

