FIFA gives Club World Cup new opening day for Messi, Inter Miami. MetLife also gets both semifinals

ZURICH (AP) — The 2025 Club World Cup will now kick off one day earlier with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami opening the monthlong tournament on June 14 against Al Ahly of Egypt. FIFA published a schedule for the 32-team event that ends with a week of games at MetLife Stadium near New York. FIFA has now brought forward the opening game to a Saturday, at an 8 p.m. local time in Miami for Messi and the hometown team to play Al Ahly of Egypt. The kickoff time is 3 a.m. in Cairo. MetLife Stadium will stage the final on July 13, both semifinals and the last quarterfinal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.