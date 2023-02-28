FIFA faces questions for supermodel role before Women’s WCup

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s choice of Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima as its first global fan ambassador is not popular with a leading advocate for women’s soccer. Five months before the Women’s World Cup starts the appointment of the former Victoria’s Secret runway model was described as “tone deaf” by the former leader of FIFA’s women’s soccer task force. Australian former FIFA official Moya Dodd asks: “Seriously, FIFA, is this the fan engagement ambassador we need as the (Women’s World Cup) approaches?” Dodd helped the bid campaign of tournament co-hosts Australia and New Zealand. She adds she is “honestly baffled by the marketing strategy.”

