FIFA defends expanded Club World Cup despite concerns over player welfare

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — FIFA has defended its newly expanded Club World Cup from criticism that players are being overworked by pointing to the longevity of aging stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Concerns were raised about players’ physical and mental health after world soccer’s governing body introduced a 32-team tournament to an increasingly congested calendar. FIFA’s chief of global football development Arsene Wenger says there have been “huge improvements on the welfare side” and that players are performing at the highest level for longer. World players’ union FIFPRO hit out at the plans saying there’s a “lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players.” The first edition of the revamped event will be in 2025.

