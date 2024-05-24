FIFA defaults Equatorial Guinea’s World Cup qualifying wins over same ineligible player as in 2013

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA says Equatorial Guinea must forfeit two World Cup qualifying games for fielding star player Emilio Nsue when he was ineligible. It is the second time FIFA has handed down such a ruling against Equatorial Guinea over Nsue’s eligibility, 11 years after the first. The latest decision was announced just four months after he was the top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he was permitted to play by the Confederation of African Football. FIFA says its disciplinary committee ruled Equatorial Guinea’s first two World Cup qualifying games last November must be forfeited as 3-0 losses. Equatorial Guinea won both games, against Namibia and Liberia, 1-0 with Nsue scoring the goal.

