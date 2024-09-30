FIFA bans Cameroon soccer great Samuel Eto’o from national team games for 6 months

ZURICH (AP) — Cameroon soccer great Samuel Eto’o has been banned by FIFA from attending any national team games for six months. Eto’o has been president of the Cameroon soccer federation since 2021. He faced two charges from an incident at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia on Sept. 11. FIFA did not specify details of what happened at the round of 16 game that Brazil won against Cameroon 3-1 after extra time. FIFA says Eto’o broke rules relating to “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play” and misconduct of officials.

