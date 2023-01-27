FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for disorder at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each. They aggressively confronted match officials when Uruguay was eliminated from the World Cup last month. Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans when Uruguay next plays. The players must do community service on soccer projects and pay fines of up to $21,600. Disorder flared when Uruguay failed to advance in Qatar despite beating Ghana 2-0 in its final group-stage game. The players believed Uruguay should been awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time. South Korea advanced instead.

