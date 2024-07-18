FIFA awards 2026 World Cup contract for high-end hospitality to NFL specialist On Location

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA picked hospitality provider On Location to run its high-end billion-dollar program for the 2026 World Cup that will see 104 men’s games in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The value of the deal was not disclosed on Thursday but is expected to earn at least $1 billion for the world soccer body.

The next World Cup will be played in 16 cities, including 11 in the U.S. that host NFL games where On Location already operates. The final on July 19, 2026, will be at the home stadium of the New York Giants and New York Jets.

“On Location stood out on account of its extensive experience of delivering hospitality programs at some of the world’s most complex and high-profile sporting and entertainment events, as well as its unique understanding of the North American market and its diverse domestic fan base,” FIFA said in a statement.

FIFA’s budget for 2023-26 tied mostly to the men’s World Cup anticipated more than $3 billion in revenue from ticket and hospitality sales at all of its tournaments combined. Spending of $638 million on the hospitality program also was forecast.

The hospitality packages at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ran from $950 to nearly $5,000 for premium class seats and services.

Qatar was the fourth and final men’s World Cup where the program was run by MATCH Hospitality, a British-Mexican firm run by the Byrom family.

MATCH agreed on a two World Cup deal in 2011 — for the 2018 and 2022 editions in Russia and Qatar — to pay FIFA a guaranteed $300 million in total plus a share of profits to cover all of its tournaments for eight years.

FIFA’s financial report for 2022 said it earned “$243 million through the sale of hospitality rights” for the World Cup in Qatar, which had just 64 games. The 2026 tournament is the first to be expanded to 48 teams from 32.

Soccer’s governing body previously said for future tournaments it “moved away from the rights fee model, under which FIFA’s hospitality services were outsourced.”

On Location has added the FIFA World Cup contract to its three Olympics deal with the IOC starting next week at the Paris Summer Games. That Olympic deal includes the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Games and the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

On Location’s parent company, Los Angeles-based Endeavor Group Holdings, also runs wrestling’s WWE and UFC in mixed martial arts. The hospitality subsidiary also works with UFC, golf’s Ryder Cup and the Coachella music festival.

FIFA said on Thursday its 2026 World Cup venues will offer clients “exclusive stadium suites to bustling hospitality villages and extraordinary add-on experiences in between.”

