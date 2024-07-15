FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has invited rights bids to broadcast the 32-team Club World Cup in men’s soccer just 11 months before the tournament is played in the United States. FIFA published an “invitation to tender in the Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa” on Monday, weeks after talks with tech giant Apple over a global deal hit trouble. FIFA says a second phase of rights sales for the 2025 and 2029 editions will follow in Europe. Soccer’s strongest continent will send 12 teams including Real Madrid and Manchester City to the revamped tournament next June 15.

