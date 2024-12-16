FIFA apologizes to Ukraine soccer body for Crimea map error at 2026 World Cup draw

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has apologized to the Ukrainian soccer federation for displaying a map during its World Cup qualifying draw that excluded Russia-occupied Crimea from the country’s territory. FIFA official Elkhan Mammadov wrote to the Ukrainian soccer body saying “we fully understand the delicate sensitivity of this matter and while the incident was unintentional, we sincerely regret any concern it may have cause.” Ukraine was one of 54 national teams included in the draw Friday at Zurich, while Russia has been banned from FIFA competitions because of the military invasion. Russia has occupied Crimea in breach of international law since 2014.

