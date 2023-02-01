FIFA anxious to reboot Club World Cup after years of delays

GENEVA (AP) — The Club World Cup has long been a little-loved member of FIFA’s family of soccer tournaments. The latest edition starts Wednesday in Morocco as a seven-team event. It’s a format that was due to be abolished two years ago. An ambitious revamp with up to 32 teams is set for 2025. FIFA president Gianni Infantino has wanted since he was elected to lead soccer’s world governing body in 2016 to create a bigger and better version of its only club tournament. Infantino’s Club World Cup reboot has been delayed by European resistance and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.