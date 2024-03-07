FIFA anti-doping program prosecutes no cases in clean slate from its soccer tournaments in 2023

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it prosecuted no doping cases from more than 2,600 samples taken from players at its tournaments in 2023. The annual report of FIFA’s anti-doping program showed one positive test at the Women’s World Cup. It was later explained by a player’s medical exemption. Two potential men’s cases at other tournaments were later closed. FIFA took samples from 732 men’s players at events including two editions of the Club World Cup, youth World Cups and some qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. FIFA sanctioned five men’s player for positive tests during qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.