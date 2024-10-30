FIFA announces first Club World Cup sponsor with Chinese electronics firm branding VAR checks

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has finally announced a first sponsor for its revamped Club World Cup in a deal that will brand video review checks at games in the United States next year. FIFA says Chinese consumer electronics firm Hisense will have “branding appearing in the video operation room and on pitchside screens” when referees study key incidents. The 32-team tournament is being played in 11 American cities from June 15 to July 13. FIFA plans to announce more Club World Cup sponsors in the weeks ahead. Some are expected from Saudi Arabia. The Club World Cup still has no broadcast deals.

