FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA’s long-time flirtation with Saudi Arabia became a fully formed partnership this year. The Club World Cup welcomes Manchester City and Fluminense into the semifinals from Monday in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. FIFA awarded the Club World Cup to the oil-rich kingdom in February. It was a clear signpost toward their shared aim of staging a men’s World Cup. That goal is all but certain to be confirmed next year after FIFA’s unexpected decision in October to fast-track finding a 2034 World Cup host.

