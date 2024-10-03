FIFA agrees on interim transfer rules to help players go to 2025 Club World Cup in US

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has agreed on interim transfer rules aiming to help players change teams and go to the Club World Cup in the United States next June-July. The move opens the door for players whose contracts expire on June 30 to sign early as free agents for one of the 32 teams who qualified for the relaunched FIFA club tournament. They include Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. FIFA’s council approved interim transfer market rules that give member federations the option of opening an exceptional transfer window from June 1-10.

