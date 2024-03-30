Fierceness rolls to Florida Derby win at Gulfstream, looking very much like Kentucky Derby favorite

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Fierceness rolled to a dominant win in the Florida Derby on Saturday. And now he’s almost certainly the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. It was the third win in five starts for Fierceness, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion last year who pushed his career earnings to about $1.7 million. Velazquez and trainer Todd Pletcher both extended their records of Florida Derby dominance. No jockey has more wins in that race than Velazquez’s six, and Pletcher won the race for a record eighth time.

