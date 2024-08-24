Fierceness holds off Thorpedo Anna to win the Travers and deny the filly’s attempt to beat the boys

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Fierceness held off Thorpedo Anna’s late charge to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes. He denied the filly’s attempt to become the first female winner of the Grade 1 race in over a century at Saratoga. Ridden by John Velazquez, Fierceness ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.79. Sierra Leone was third and Dornoch was fourth in the field of eight. Thorpedo Anna was trying to become the first filly to win the 155-year-old race since Lady Rotha in 1915. She was just the fifth filly to compete against the boys since 1960.

